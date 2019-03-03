Kupwara gunfight continues, blast in Tral

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The gunfight between militants and security forces continued for the second consecutive day in Handwara area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday while an Improved Explosive Device (IED) blast took place in Tral in Pulwama.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) S P Pani said that the operation was going on against militants in Babagund area of Handwara in Kupwara. He said it is a congested area and the forces were facing operational difficulties in the operation. “We have got information that two militants are trapped in the area,” the IGP said. Two policemen Naseer Ahmad Kholi and Ghulam Mustafa Barah and two CRPF Inspector Pintu and constable Vinod were killed in the gunfight on Friday. Ten security men, including a CRPF commandant, were injured in the gunfight.

Meanwhile, an IED blast took place on Amlar -Lariyar road in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday. A police officer said militants had planted an IED on the Amlar -Lariyar road to target security forces. “However, the IED went off prematurely,” he said.