Home Nation

Not taking credit, only stated truth: Salman Khurshid on Abhinandan joining IAF during UPA rule

The senior Congress leader tweeted that he was proud of the IAF pilot who 'received his wings in 2004 and matured as fighter pilot during UPA'.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister and senior advocate Salman Khurshid. | PTI File Photo

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Remaining firm on his stance on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman joining the Air Force during the UPA government, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid clarified that he was only "stating the truth" and not "taking credit".

"I did not say the attack happened during my tenure, I had said that the person who was attacked was commissioned in the Air Force during our tenure. I had only stated the truth. I did not take credit," he told ANI.

A day ahead, Khurshid had tweeted "Many kudos for Wing Commander Abhi Varthaman the face of India's resistance to enemy aggression. Great poise and confidence in face of adversity. We are proud that he received his wings in 2004 and matured as fighter pilot during UPA" and faced backlash for the same.

On February 27, the MiG 21 Bison which was being flown by Abhinandan was chasing Pakistani F-16 fighters which had transgressed into the Indian airspace, and in the process, was shot down after it crossed over to the Pakistani side.

Abhinandan ejected safely but was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army upon landing.

Before his plane was shot, he had hit a Pakistani F-16.

READ HERE | Abhinandan suffered spinal injury after plane ejection, rib injury during Pakistani mob assault: Report

On March 1, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the release of Varthaman, calling it a “peace gesture”. 

India used diplomatic and military pressure to ensure that Pakistan releases Varthaman unconditionally, top sources in New Delhi said.

India mounted pressure on Pakistan through the international community, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval holding talks with the US and other P-5 countries, the sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhinandan Varthaman IAF air strike Balakot Salman Khurshid UPA congress IAF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp