Opposition playing cheap politics by questioning armed forces: BJP chief Amit Shah

BHOPAL: Hitting back at the opposition, BJP chief Amit Shah said that those who did not have the courage to give a befitting response to terrorists and avenge the killing of soldiers when in power were raising doubts on the recent air strike for “cheap politics” and their statements have made Pakistan happy.

“The armed forces are saying in a press conference that we have conducted an airstrike and eliminated scores of terrorists. Can anyone have doubts about it? You should desist from such cheap politics,” he said while launching the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp motorbike rally from the tribal-dominated Umaria in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Similar rallies were started by the party in 3,800 other locations in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Shah hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee’s statements in the wake of the IAF strikes on terror camps in PoK. “Pakistan got an opportunity to be happy after Rahul Gandhi’s statements,” alleged Shah. On February 26, the Opposition parties had passed a resolution slamming BJP for politicising the sacrifices made by the armed forces.