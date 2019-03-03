Home Nation

Parliamentary Committee briefed on Balakot air strike, no member asks for evidence: Sources

Some Committee members asked the Foreign Secretary why he, rather than Defence Secretary or military officials, had briefed the media on February 26 after the air strike

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mirage 2000 fighter jet Mirage IAF

A Mirage 2000 fighter jet that was used by the IAF for the Balakot offensive (File photo | Jipson Sikhera/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after IAF carried out air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale briefed a Parliamentary Committee on the Indian action and the related developments.

Gokhale told the Standing Committee on External Affairs about the February 26 air raid in Balakot in the context of Pulwama terror attack of February 14, sources said.

He told the committee on March 1 about other steps taken by the government after the Pulwama attack, including apprising the international community about how the terror incident had links in Pakistan.

The attack was claimed by JeM which is based in Pakistan and backed by the regime in that country.

Some Committee members asked the Foreign Secretary why he, rather than Defence Secretary or military officials, had briefed the media on February 26 after the air strike, the sources told ANI.

Gokhale responded that it was the decision of the government.

No member of the committee asked the Foreign Secretary to share evidence about the Balakot air strike, the sources insisted.

READ HERE | Congress demoralizing jawans by asking for air strike proof: PM Modi at Patna rally

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF air strike Balakot Indo-Pak standoff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp