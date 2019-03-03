Home Nation

Posters opposing PM Narendra Modi crop up in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

Put up by Jaisingh Pratap Yadav, the posters and banners ask Modi to give the report card of his five years in power and to go back.

Published: 03rd March 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI

By IANS

AMETHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit on Sunday to Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, posters opposing him have cropped up in many parts of the Uttar Pradesh district.

Put up by Jaisingh Pratap Yadav, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, the posters and banners ask Modi to give "the report card of his five years in power" and to "go back".

Yadav, who is a member of the state executive of the SP, has alleged step-motherly treatment with the constituency. He also details issues like the Mega Food Park, Hindustan Paper Mill and the IT projects which he accused the Modi government of taking it away from Amethi.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi politicising bravery of soldiers, says Congress

Besides laying the foundation stones for developmental projects and addressing a public rally in Amethi, Modi will on Sunday unveil an Indo-Russian ordnance factory that will produce the iconic Kalashnikov rifles.

At Kauhar, the Prime Minister will open the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd - a joint venture between India's ordnance factory and a Russian firm.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, who unsuccessfully contested against the Gandhi scion in 2014 and has been since then rearing the constituency as her own, has inspected the ground and other venues ahead of Modi's visit.

