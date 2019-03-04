Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express turns 50, passengers get special treatment

By ANI

KOLKATA: Passengers had a very special day as they boarded the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Sunday as it was the golden jubilee run of the train. The passengers were greeted and were duly taken care by the Railway staff at the Howrah station on this occasion.

Passengers travelling by Rajdhani appreciated its 50 years of comfortable services and in future they hope to further improvement in the functioning of railways.

“It is a wonderful experience and the Railways are taking all care of the passengers. This train is a very good train and I more often travel in it but today is so special because the train has completed 50 years,” said Subash Kumar Achraya, a passenger onboard Howrah - New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

While a woman passenger said: “I have been travelling in Rajdhani since last many years and there is nothing new for me. But I am very happy that my ticket is confirmed on the day the train completed its 50 years and the hospitality is admirable,” she said.

In 1969 Rajdhani Express service was started from Howrah. Marking the 50 years of Rajdhani Express on Sunday Eastern Railway welcomed the passengers by giving rose and greeting cards.

Special stamp marking 50th year of Rajdhani was unveiled and a cake was also cut at Howrah station by the General Manager Eastern Railway.