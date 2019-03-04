Home Nation

Jamaat-e-Islami schools, mosques, orphanages kept outside scope of seizure: J&K administration

The Centre on Thursday banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was 'in close touch' with militant outfits.

Published: 04th March 2019 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government Sunday said the schools, mosques and orphanages being run by banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have so far been kept outside the ambit of seizure.

The clarification came hours after National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said the ban on JEI "is having a major social impact" in Kashmir and appealed to the government to "urgently review" its decision to seal schools and mosques run by it.

"Schools, mosques and orphanages have been kept outside the scope of seizures and sealing in the wake of the ban imposed by the Government of India on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K," state government spokesman Rohit Kansal clarified this evening.

He said the action is being taken against offices, assets, properties and other equipment of the banned outfit.

"The ban is for five years and subsequent orders to do so have been issued by the state government and the deputy commissioners."

The Centre on Thursday banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and was expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police have launched a major crackdown on the socio-religious organisation across the state, arresting over 150 of its leaders and activists and sealing its properties including offices and houses over the past week, besides freezing bank accounts linked to the organisation.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamaat-e-Islami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp