Jamaat-e-Islami schools, mosques, orphanages kept outside scope of seizure: J&K administration

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government Sunday said the schools, mosques and orphanages being run by banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have so far been kept outside the ambit of seizure.

The clarification came hours after National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said the ban on JEI "is having a major social impact" in Kashmir and appealed to the government to "urgently review" its decision to seal schools and mosques run by it.

"Schools, mosques and orphanages have been kept outside the scope of seizures and sealing in the wake of the ban imposed by the Government of India on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K," state government spokesman Rohit Kansal clarified this evening.

He said the action is being taken against offices, assets, properties and other equipment of the banned outfit.

"The ban is for five years and subsequent orders to do so have been issued by the state government and the deputy commissioners."

The Centre on Thursday banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and was expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police have launched a major crackdown on the socio-religious organisation across the state, arresting over 150 of its leaders and activists and sealing its properties including offices and houses over the past week, besides freezing bank accounts linked to the organisation.