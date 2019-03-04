Jannayak Janata Party open to alliance in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Jannayak Janata Party leader and Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala on Monday said the JJP is open to alliance with any party to stop both Congress and BJP and lashed out at the ruling BJP Government for amending the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), claiming that if implemented it will destroy the forest cover in the Aravalis and cause immense damage to the environment.

Dushyant said the JJP will contest all the 10 Lok Sabha and 90 assembly seats in Haryana. The party may also contest on one seat in Delhi also. He said that a three-member committee is formed to take the final call on any sort of coalition.

He said there was never any formal alliance with AAP for the Jind by poll, though the party had extended their support. "The AAP supported us though, but there was no alliance with them. Nobody had announced any alliance," he said.

The AAP has decided to fight on the 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana on its own strength. He said that JJP has just been recognized as a registered party and will get the party symbol next week.

He also ruled out any possibility of entering into any alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) for the upcoming polls. "INLD which made fun of us and called us ‘bachha’ (child) forfeited its security deposit. This shows the people’s support especially of the youth to the JJP. We will perform well in the upcoming parliamentary and then Vidhan Sabha polls," Chautala claimed.

Attacking the BJP Government on PLPA, Dushyant said, "If the Act is implemented, it will destroy the forest cover in the Aravalis (Faridabad-Gurugram region) and cause immense damage to the environment. The government wants to extend benefit its own people and hence used its majority for passing the PLPA amendment bill.’’

He said Haryana already has a thin forest cover and after the implementation of the Act, it will pose more danger to it and claimed that the JJP is looking into who all have purchased lands in the Aravali area recently.

The JJP came into existence in December 2018 after Indian National Lok Dal, a party founded by former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, split after a bitter power struggle between his two grandsons Abhay Chautala and Ajay Chautala. Dushyant is elder son of Ajay Chautala. The Hisar MP’s brother Digvijay Chautala had contested the Jind by-polls held in January and finished runner up.