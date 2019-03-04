Home Nation

JKNPP stages protest, alleges 'saffronisation of administration' ahead of polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Singh, who led the protest outside press club here, alleged "saffronisation of administration" ahead of the polls and urged the ECI to take cognizance of the "brazen politicisation of administration".

Published: 04th March 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party staged a protest here on Monday to draw the attention of the visiting Election Commission of India team towards alleged "saffronisation of administration" in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha and the assembly polls.

It pressed for holding of parliamentary and state elections together and said the security scenario, which had deteriorated over the years in the state, could be retrieved to a large extent "if the concept of free and fair polls was translated into reality in the true sense."

A high-level team of the EC, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, reached Srinagar on Monday on a two-day visit to assess the feasibility of holding the Lok Sabha and the J-K assembly polls simultaneously.

"We organised the protest on the visit of ECI to draw the attention of the apex election body towards the abuse of position and authority by reckless government functionaries for furthering political prospects of their political masters," JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh told reporters.

Singh, who led the protest outside press club here, alleged "saffronisation of administration" ahead of the polls and urged the ECI to take cognizance of the "brazen politicisation of administration".

"The JKNPP will continue to agitate the matter in all possible foras till action was initiated against such officers," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
saffronisation of administration JKNPP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp