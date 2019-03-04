Home Nation

Kedarnath temple to reopen on May 9

An official of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temples said that the temple will reopen at 5.35 am on May 9.

Published: 04th March 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kedarnath temple

Kedarnath temple (File | PTI)

By IANS

DEHRADUN: The sacred portals of the Kedarnath temple, a top Himalayan shrine in Uttarakhand, will reopen on May 9 after a gap of nearly six months, officials said on Monday.

The date and timing for the opening was announced on the occasion of Maha Shivratri at Omkareshwar temple, Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district, which is also the winter sojourn of the Kedarnath idols. Amid chanting of vedic hymns and sounds of conches, the priests announced the muhurat.

"The Kedarnath temple will reopen at 5.35 a.m. on May 9," an official of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temples said.

The muhurat for the reopening of the Badrinath temple has already been announced, which is on May 10.

All the portals of the four shrines - Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - collectively called Chardham, are closed in October-November every year and are reopened in April-May after a gap of six months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kedarnath Kedarnath temple Kedarnath temple reopening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp