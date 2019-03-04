Maharashtra newborn named Abhinandan after IAF braveheart

Home Nation

Abhinandan Varthaman, piloting a Mig-21 Bison, shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 in a dogfight on February 27 before his aircraft took a hit.

IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side March 1.

IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side March 1. (File | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: A couple has named their newborn son Abhinandan as he was born around the same time IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman stepped on Indian soil through the Wagah border from Pakistani captivity.

He ejected, was captured by Pakistan forces and released on March 1 night.

Around the same time, Monica, wife of Akash Jain from Kadappa in Karnataka, gave birth to a boy at a private hospital in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district.

Mangilal Jain, father of Akash, told reporters the family decided to name the child Abhinandan after the brave pilot.

Everyone in the family agreed that the boy would grow up and excel in life just like his famous namesake, he said.

Jain said the naming ceremony ritual of the child will be held in a few days.

