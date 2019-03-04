Home Nation

Manohar Parrikar suffering from 'advanced-stage cancer', says Goa Minister

On Sunday, Parrikar underwent a check-up at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and was later allowed to go home as his health condition is stable.

Published: 04th March 2019 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is suffering from "advanced-stage cancer", but he is still working for the people of the state, state Cabinet Minister Vijay Sardesai has said.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Sardesai, who is Goa's Town Planning Minister, said that he will meet Parrikar to thank him for releasing funds for a cemetery and for getting another work sanctioned.

"I am going (to meet Parrikar) and get the work sanctioned. Once again, it is going to show that in spite of suffering from cancer, which is at an advanced stage, the Chief Minister is working for the people. We are also pushing to fulfill the commitments that we gave to the people of the state, " he said.

Sardesai recalled that he had attended a conference on cancer awareness as the chief guest and said, "Cancer is such a disease, it cannot only kill the dreams of an individual and his family, but it can kill the dreams of the state."

"There (at the conference), I gave the example of our honourable Chief Minister. We tied up with him and in no aspect of our political calculation we ever imagined that he could get cancer. So, it could have killed our dreams. But God is great and has given him the strength to carry on his good work," he added.

On Sunday, Parrikar underwent a check-up at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and was later allowed to go home as his health condition is stable, said an official of the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister, who was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment, has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai Delhi, and New York since February last year.

Last month, he was admitted to the state's Medical College for upper gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Dispelling rumours about Parrikar's condition, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had earlier said that the Chief Minister was doing well and his health condition was stable.

Parrikar, who has made public appearances, was seen wearing medical paraphernalia -- a nasogastric tube -- while attending a session of the Goa Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar  Vijay Sardesai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp