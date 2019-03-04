Home Nation

Narendra Modi inaugurates Ahmedabad Metro first phase, takes a ride

After inaugurating the 6.5 km stretch, connecting Vastral to Apparel park area here, Modi also took a ride on the metro.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro train service.

Modi reached Vastral Gam metro station and inaugurated the first phase by unveiling a plaque and waving a green flag to the metro train and travelled in it for a short distance.

The Ahmedabad Metro first phase will be 40 km long, of which 6.5 km is underground and the remaining stretch is elevated.

It has two corridors - one from Vastral to Thaltej Gam and the other from Gyaspur depot to Motera stadium.

The Union Cabinet had given approval for the Phase-2 of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project in February 2019.

Phase-2 will be just over 28-km long.

The second phase will be from Motera cricket stadium to Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

"These Metro Projects will not only add to connectivity, but will also reduce the travel time and enhance the ease of living substantially in the urban areas.

"It will provide comfortable and reliable public transport to the travellers especially in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar region, Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

