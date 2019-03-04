Opposition slams centre over handling of Pulwama, Balakot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Sunday came out all guns blazing against the Centre over the handling of the February 14 Pulwama attack and the air strikes conducted by the IAF subsequently.

“The Prime Minister has himself questioned the air strike. He said had the Rafale jets been there (with the IAF), the results would have been different. What is the meaning of this?” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said and added that the Congress had never asked for proof of the Balakot strike and is still not doing so.

Senior Congress leader Dijvijaya Singh said the government should give proof of the strike. “I am not raising questions about the operation but this the technical age and satellite pictures are possible. Like the USA had given solid proof of the Osama operation to the world, we should do it for our air strike,” he said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said terming those people who question the veracity of the Balakot strike as anti-national was baffling. “The opposition should not fall into this trap of changing the entire election discourse from pressing issues like demonetisation, GST, unemployment, farmer distress to these strikes,” she tweeted and said the citizens of the country had every right to question the strike.

BSP supremo Mayawati accused the BJP of playing petty politics over Pulwama attack.