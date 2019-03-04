Panel report on Marathas 'scientific, error-free': Maharashtra government to Bombay HC

By PTI

MUMBAI: The report submitted by a state commission on the basis of which reservation was granted to the Maratha community was prepared "scientifically" and was "error-free", the Maharashtra government Monday told the Bombay High Court.

The Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) had submitted its report on the social and economic conditions of the community on the basis of which the Marathas were given 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs late last year.

Government Counsel Anil Sakhare refuted allegations and claims of several petitioners, challenging the quota decision.

The petitioners said the commission's report was void of merit and that its data claiming the Marathas are socially and economically backward could not be relied upon.

"The commission's report was scientifically prepared and was error-free. Minor errors should be discredited.A thorough study was carried out by the expert members of the commission and qualitative data was collected after carrying out survey in several parts of the state," he told a division bench.

The MSBCC had also conducted public hearings in major districts, including Mumbai, before coming out with its report, Sakhare said.

The bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the November 2018 decision of the state government to grant reservation to the Maratha community under a separate category called Socially and Educationally Backward Class.