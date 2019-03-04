Home Nation

PM Modi lashes out at Opposition over Balakot and Rafale, asks them to use common sense

Lashing out at statements from opposition party leaders who demanded proof of the February 26 air strike, Modi said his objective was to end terror while that of the opposition was to remove him.

Published: 04th March 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the inauguration of the various development projects in Jamnagar Gujarat Monday March 4 2019. | PTI

By PTI

JAMNAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hit out the opposition for questioning his statement that the presence of Rafale fighters would have given greater firepower to the IAF during the February 27 aerial engagement with Pakistan.

Modi said India would not sit quietly in the fight against terrorism and would do all to cure it from the root, which lies in Pakistan.

"I said if Rafale was acquired in time it would have made a difference (during the February 27 dogfight), but they say Modi is questioning our air force strike," he said, addressing a gathering here.

"Please use common sense. What I said was if we had Rafale at the time (of aerial dogfight), then none of our fighter jets would have gone down and none of theirs saved," he added.

Don't play politics with terror keeping Lok Sabha elections in mind: Kapil Sibal to PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

Lashing out at statements from opposition party leaders who demanded proof of the February 26 air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot, Modi said his objective was to end terror while that of the opposition was to remove him.

"The root of terrorism disease is in neighbouring country, should we not cure the disease from its root," he said.

"Even if mentors of those seeking to destroy India are outside, this country won't sit quietly," he said, addressing a gathering after inaugurating an annexe building of Guru Govind Singh hospital and various other development works here.

Modi also flagged off the Bandra-Jamnagar Humsafar Express and launched development projects, including the 51-km pipeline from Aaji-3 to Khijadia.

He said structural and long-term measures are required to overcome the challenges faced by the country, instead of poorly thought out short term ones.

Hospitals that have come up in the past few years in Gujarat will greatly benefit the poor, he said.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme rolled out by the Union Government will ensure affordable and quality healthcare for the poor, he added.

Modi lauded water conservation measures adopted by the Gujarat government.

The government has big plans to provide water to people by establishing big desalination plants, he said.

Slamming the Congress, Modi said the party's programme was to announce farm loan wavier every ten years and collect votes by fooling people.

"Our government will give direct financial assistance to farmers every year. When Rs 75,000 crore will go to rural economy every year it will have a positive impact," Modi said.

PM Modi Rafale Balakot Air Strikes congress BJP

President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
