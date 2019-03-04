Samjhauta Express train service resumes between India, Pakistan

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Samjhauta Express train service between India and Pakistan resumed today. The service was suspended due to the standoff between the two countries after the aerial strikes at the terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot.

The train from Delhi to Attari reached today morning with 12 passengers and the train from Lahore to Attari came with 150 passengers. The occupancy of this biweekly train is around 70 per cent, but it has fallen drastically post the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

Pakistani authorities suspended the train service on February 28 amidst tense bilateral ties in the aftermath of the air strikes. Then the Indian Government also suspended the train service as no train was coming from the neighbouring country.

This train between both countries run on every Monday and Thursday. The Pakistan railway runs this train from Lahore to Attari and then at Attari station in India the passengers after their immigration and customs clearance, then board the other Samjhauta Express which is run by the Indian Railways between Attari and Delhi and visa-versa. This train is also nonstop with heavy security cover and only stops at Delhi station.

The Samjhauta Express train which comes from Pakistan comprises of six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement after the 1971 war between the two countries.