Home Nation

Samjhauta Express train service resumes between India, Pakistan

Pakistani authorities suspended the train service on February 28 amidst tense bilateral ties in the aftermath of the air strikes.

Published: 04th March 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Samjhauta Express

Relatives of passengers travelling by the Samjhauta Express bid goodbye to their relatives at the Old Delhi Railway Station in Delhi (File Photo | AFP)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Samjhauta Express train service between India and Pakistan resumed today. The service was suspended due to the standoff between the two countries after the aerial strikes at the terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot.

The train from Delhi to Attari reached today morning with 12 passengers and the train from Lahore to Attari came with 150 passengers. The occupancy of this biweekly train is around 70 per cent, but it has fallen drastically post the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

Pakistani authorities suspended the train service on February 28 amidst tense bilateral ties in the aftermath of the air strikes. Then the Indian Government also suspended the train service as no train was coming from the neighbouring country.

This train between both countries run on every Monday and Thursday. The Pakistan railway runs this train from Lahore to Attari and then at Attari station in India the passengers after their immigration and customs clearance, then board the other Samjhauta Express which is run by the Indian Railways between Attari and Delhi and visa-versa. This train is also nonstop with heavy security cover and only stops at Delhi station.

The Samjhauta Express train which comes from Pakistan comprises of six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement after the 1971 war between the two countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samjhauta Express pakistan Lahore railway station India Paksitan stand off Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp