Home Nation

Store nation's urine, end urea import: Nitin Gadkari's brainwave 

Talking about importance of innovation, he gave the example of how bio-fuels can be extracted from natural waste.

Published: 04th March 2019 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Lamenting that his out-of-box proposals often find no takers, Union minister Nitin Gadkari Sunday voiced another such idea: make urea from urine.

If it is done, India will not need to import fertiliser, he claimed, addressing a gathering of young innovators at the Mayor Innovation Awards function of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Talking about importance of innovation, he gave the example of how bio-fuels can be extracted from natural waste.

Even human urine can be useful for making a bio-fuel and it can also yield ammonium sulfate and nitrogen, he said.

"I have asked for storage of urine at airports. We import urea, but if we start storing urine of entire country then we will not need to import urea, so much potential it has, and nothing will be wasted," the minister said.

"Other people do not cooperate with me because all my ideas are fantastic," the minister, known for his outspoken ways, said.

"Even the (municipal) corporation will not help, because in government, people are trained to be like (blinkered) bulls who walk in the rut, not looking here and there," he said.

Some years ago, Gadkari had created a flutter by saying that he stored his own urine and used it as fertiliser for the garden at his official bungalow in Delhi.

Speaking at the function, he also gave the example of use of amino acid extracted from human hair waste, which can be used as a fertiliser.

It boosted production at his farms by 25 per cent, he claimed.

Because he could not get adequate hair in Nagpur, he had to purchase "five trucks of hair" from Tirupati (where devotees shave their head which are later sold) every month, Gadkari said.

"We are selling amino acid abroad and have order of about 180 containers of bio-fertiliser from the Dubai government," the Union minister, who controls Purti Group of Industries, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Urea from urine bio fuels

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Prathiba
    Nitinji
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp