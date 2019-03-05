125 eve-teasing suspects caught by Gurugram police in 'Operation Romeo'

Home Nation

By ANI

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram police on late Sunday night under a special anti-eve-teasing drive detained 125 people.

The law-enforcement drive, "operation Romeo" was organised at different high-footfall areas near MG road.

Led by ACP, Crime against Women, East Gurugram, Usha Kundu, the operation was started at around 8 PM and went on till late night to tackle the menace of eve-teasing in the area. About 100 policemen including female personnel's from City's Durga Shakti Rapid Action Forces were part of this operation.

According to a police statement, the 125 suspected men were taken to police station for necessary action and 11 of them were charged under the Excise Act.

In the past, the police have launched several such operations to curb eve-teasing.

