66 Nobel Laureates including Kailash Styarthy urge India, Pakistan to defuse tension

The joint letter has been submitted to the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan as well as the Permanent Representatives of both countries to the United Nations.

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Under the aegis of the Laureates and Leaders for Children platform, Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, 66 Nobel Laureates have urged the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan to defuse the rising tension before it escalates to a full-fledged war between the two nuclear states.

Talking about this joint appeal, Mr Kailash Satyarthi said, "I reiterate that children are the worst sufferers of terrorism and war. The very fact that so many Nobel Laureates from different fields have come together demanding safety of children for the first time ever shows the urgency of the situation at hand. I sincerely hope that the voice of the global moral leaders will be heard by the Prime Ministers and citizens of both India and Pakistan and immediate steps will be taken to defuse the tension between the two countries."

This is the first time ever such a large number of Nobel Laureates ranging from peace laureates to those from the fields of economics, chemistry, physics and medicine have come together with a joint appeal to call attention to the lives and future of more than half a billion children in India and Pakistan that are at stake.

The platform Laureates and Leaders for Children founded in 2016 has evolved to be one of the highest moral collectives to build a sense of urgency, shared responsibility and a strong global voice to galvanise political will to protect the children of the world.

