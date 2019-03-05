Home Nation

Army commander reviews security situation at world's highest battlefield in Siachen

Lt Gen Joshi interacted with the troops deployed on the highest battlefield in the world, in extreme weather and highly challenging terrain conditions for maintaining the sanctity of Indian borders.

Published: 05th March 2019

By PTI

SRINAGAR: General Officer Commanding of strategic Fire & Fury Corps Lt General Y K Joshi visited the forward locations in Siachen glacier in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation and operational preparedness, a defence spokesman said Tuesday.

"Lt Gen Joshi visited forward locations in the Siachen sector on March 4, 2019 (Monday). He reviewed the security situation and was briefed on the operational preparedness being maintained in the sector," the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Joshi interacted with the troops deployed on the highest battlefield in the world, in extreme weather and highly challenging terrain conditions for maintaining the sanctity of Indian borders, he said.

"Lt Gen Joshi appreciated and complimented the troops for their high morale and commitment even in these difficult circumstances and urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army," the spokesman added.

