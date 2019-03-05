Home Nation

Congress lowering forces' morale by seeking Balakot airstrike proof: BJP

Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that senior Congress leaders were speaking in the language of Pakistan.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press meet to brief the media following a cabinet meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of "lowering the morale and prestige" of the forces by seeking evidence of the airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan.

Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that senior Congress leaders were speaking in the "language of Pakistan".

"They are not speaking in isolation. They have the blessings of (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi and (UPA chairperson) Sonia Gandhi," Prasad said, naming senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal and Digvijaya Singh.

No foreign country has sought evidence of the air strike, the BJP leader said, adding that Congress leaders do not believe in Indian media reports.

By seeking proof, he said, the Congress was "lowering the morals and prestige" of the security forces.

Prasad also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamata ji, you have seen struggle. What is wrong with you?"

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress BJP Balakot Air Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp