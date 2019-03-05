Disciplinary action against Air India officials for stealing food

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national carrier Air India has taken disciplinary action against its four employees for allegedly stealing unserved food and dry ration from its planes.

In August 2017, Air India had issued an internal communication saying that ground staff and officers often take out unserved food and dry ration "for their personal consumption" on arrival of the aircraft.

As per the instruction, officials found indulging in such practice should be summarily placed under suspension.

A source said that since the August 2017 circular, the airline has taken action against two employees of the catering department and two cabin crew employees, who were found to be stealing surplus food and rations from planes.

The official said that an assistant manager and a senior assistant in the catering department were suspended for 63 days and three days respectively after they were found indulging in the practice. Thereafter, in March last year, two cabin crew members of a New Delhi-Sydney flight were warned and put on domestic flights only, the officials added.

Officials claimed that the catering division carries out spot and hygiene checks on flights and at caterer's premises on random basis which pertain only to enforcing quality parameters for the in-flight food.