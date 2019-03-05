I’m a dictator to fight out dictatorial regime, says Adv Prakash Ambedkar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a sensational statement against the people trolling him over social media, Vanchit Vikas Aghadi (VVA) leader Adv Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday appealed his party workers to thrash out the paid trolls trolling him and said, “I’m a dictator since I’ve to fight out a dictatorial regime.”

Ambedkar, who is expected to contest from the Akola Lok Sabha constituency of Western Vidarbha, interacted with media at the government guest house in Akola, where he replied to variety of questions ranging from the recent cross border air strikes to the alliance with Congress.

He raised the demand to release photographs related to cross border air strikes saying that questions are being raised about the authenticity of the forces.

“The government was not clear as to what exactly they want to do. They just wanted to show off that they can strike. But, they had done so even earlier. They should release the photographs if they want to say that the strike was with a purpose,” Ambedkar said.

While stating that the doors for alliance with Congress are open, Adv Ambedkar also criticized the Congress. “While on one hand the Congress is ahead in atrocities against the have-nots (Vanchit), the party is also not prepared to fight out the RSS,” said the Dalit leader.

While indicating that the chances of alliance with the Congress are meek, Adv Ambedkar also made it clear that the VVA has already published a list 22 candidates and hence, if any alliance is to happen, it should now happen on the rest of 26 seats.

He also made it clear that the Congress has not responded to his letter and he has not received any invitation for talks with Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Ambedkar, who was a member of 13th Lok Sabha, also blamed the new generation of leader like PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi for decline in dialogue across party lines. “They forget that there are opponents and not the enemies and hence opponents are being treated as enemies,” he said.