Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed, security forces continue operation in Tral

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Two militants were gunned down by security forces in an ongoing encounter in Tral area of south Kashmir district on Tuesday morning, sources said.

They said, following specific information about the presence of militants, a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Mir Mohalla, Tral on Monday evening. However, they said when security forces were moving towards a particular area, militants hiding there, fired at them with automatic weapons.

The security forces retaliated, ensuing in an encounter, they said. They said two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area. Additional security forces have been rushed to the area to foil any attempts by militants to escape, they added.

With the first light on Tuesday security forces launched an all-out offensive against the militants holed up in a house. However, they came under heavy volume of fire from militants.

Later security forces blasted the house from where the militants were firing, sources said adding the house caught fire. The operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service has been suspended in Tral and adjoining area as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours.