Blind scientist from Kota offers to donate Rs 110 crore to Pulwama martyrs

JAIPUR: Murtaza Ali Hamid was born without the gift of sight but what he did have is a heart of gold. Moved by the tragedy that struck the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama last month, the 44-year-old resident of Mumbai has offered to donate Rs 110 crore of his hard-earned money to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“The country has lost 40 of its brave soldiers in the Pulwama attack. I wanted to help the army and their families, so I decided to give this amount to the National Relief Fund,” said Murtaza, who hails from Kota in Rajasthan.

He claims to have invented a technology called “Fuel Burn radiation Technology” that helps trace and locate any vehicle or object without a GPS, camera or any other instrument. He claims that had his innovation been recognized by the government, a Pulwama like incident could have been averted. “Today, I have the financial support but three years back I was offering technical support. If it had been adopted the attack could have been stopped”, claims Murtaza.

Elaborating on the technology, he added, “Any type of interference with the fuel, like the one used in the blast, can be detected once it is connected to the fuse. The vehicle’s route could’ve been known, and where it was taken from. The radiation would have given us that information.”

Murtaza says he is still awaiting a response from the government. “The security agencies do not have this technology. I had made the presentation for this even before the Uri attack,” he claims.

“National Security council had a meeting on September 18, 2016. It did not work out otherwise it would have been adopted”, he adds.

When asked if the technology is certified by any agency, he says that the patent has been applied for but he cannot divulge any details over security concerns. “The government had referred me to CDEC. It was said that the details would be worked out but the file got stuck”, he said.

On February 14, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama.The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker.

