Home Nation

Medical PG degree from Russia could soon be valid in India

Post-graduation degrees earned by MBBS doctors from abroad are set to be recognised by India’s medical education regulator.

Published: 05th March 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes.

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Post-graduation degrees earned by MBBS doctors from abroad are set to be recognised by India’s medical education regulator. At present, PG degrees from only five English-speaking countries — the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada — are recognised in India, and doctors with post graduate degrees from countries like China and Russia are not treated on par with their Indian counterparts.

The Medical Council of India — Board of Governors has now decided to let PG doctors from any country get recognised and employed in hospitals and medical colleges, provided they clear the DNB (Diplomate of National Board) exam.

There are two ways for doctors to earn PG degrees in India — either through the PG Board, under the medical education regulator, which awards MD/MS (Doctor in Medicine, Doctor in Science) degrees, or through the NBE, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which awards DNB.

Even MBBS students who get their degrees from institutes abroad have to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination conducted by the MCI (now MCI-BOG) before they can legally practise as doctors in the country. Their pass percentage, however, has been abysmally poor.

“Only 10-15 per cent of these graduates are able to clear the MCI licentiate exam every year, and even if we allow similar modes of entry to PG doctors, we want to ensure only highly-trained ones get licensed,” a senior MCI-BOG official said.

Sources in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the government had asked the regulator to introduce major reforms to increase the number of MBBS and specialist doctors in the country, and this is a step in that direction.

Aimed at building a pool of specialist doctors in India

“The MCI-BOG has taken various steps to address doctor-shortage in India,” a Health Ministry official said, adding that recognising PG graduates from abroad helps build the pool of specialist doctors

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MBBS Russia Medical courses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp