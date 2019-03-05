Modi using bravery of Jawans for electoral benefit: Sharad Pawar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of utilizing bravery of Jawans for the electoral benefit of his party. Pawar was addressing party workers at Nashik.

After the debacle in five states in the month of December, Modi realised that the mood of the nation has changed. People in the five states discarded the BJP and the leaders realised that they too would get discarded. Hence, they have now started using the valour of the Jawans for political benefits, Pawar said while addressing party workers.

“Jawans have helped India hold up its head high. It raised the nation’s reputation all over the world. But, it’s a pity that Modi government is politicizing all this. They displayed their bravery, they made the sacrifices and someone else is thumping his chest,” Pawar said.

Pawar also accused Modi and the BJP of misusing power in order to retain it.

“It has become their policy to misuse power in order to retain it. While EVMs were checked in Madhya Pradesh, it revealed that the BJP got votes even after any button was pushed. But, the party was defeated in three states even after this and hence they have now started politicizing even the military action,” he said.