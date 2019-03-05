YouTube ad on Rahul Gandhi riles Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Congress worker from the national capital has raised concern over an “objectionable advertisement” on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on a YouTube channel run by a Pakistani actor-comedian.

According to screenshots shared with this newspaper, in the advertisement on the channel run by Nadir Ali, ‘Pappu Ki Patshala’, a slur on the Congress president, has allegedly been used.

“P4Pakao is mimicry channel on YouTube run from Pakistan. There’s an advertisement that runs before you watch the video. It has a forward link. If you click on the link, you are redirected to a portal on ‘Transforming India’, which is run by the Union government,” Aniket Sharma, member, IT cell of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said.

The video also shows comedians mimicking Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh, he said.