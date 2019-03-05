Home Nation

Maharashtra: Rare black leopard spotted in Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve

The melanistic leopard is a colour variant of the Indian leopard, which is rich in melanism that is the development of the dark-coloured pigment melanin in the skin.

Published: 05th March 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

The rare black leopard spotted in Chandrapur. (Photo: Screengrab)

By Online Desk

When the world was celebrating Wildlife Day on March 3, a black leopard was caught on camera by tourists at the core areas of Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur area in Maharashtra.

The black leopard was earlier spotted in May 2018, according to forest officials. They suspect that it is the same melanistic leopard that was captured in their trap cameras,” a forest official was quoted as saying in a media report. 

The animal is likely to be five years old.

The melanistic leopard is a colour variant of the Indian leopard, which is rich in melanism that is the development of the dark-coloured pigment melanin in the skin.

Wildlife experts were surprised to see the animal's sighting in Tadobaa as their natural habitats are the densly forested areas in south India and Assam. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
black leopard Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve TATR Wildlife Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp