US science envoy in India from tomorrow to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space

During the visit, he will engage with scientists from ISRO and others in the space technology community in Bengaluru, as well as government officials, academics, and civil society.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Major General Charles Frank Bolden Jr. (Photo | NASA)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US science envoy for space Major General Charles Frank Bolden Jr will arrive here tomorrow on a three-day visit to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in space.

During the visit, he will engage with scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and others in the space technology community in Bengaluru, as well as government officials, academics, and civil society, according to a statement released by the US embassy in Delhi.

While in New Delhi on March 8, Bolden will participate in a roundtable on the 'Future of International Space Cooperation: Human Space Flight - Opportunities and Challenges' at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), as well as a roundtable on space and space commercialization at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the statement said.

The statement said the visit aims to further strengthen the cooperation of the two countries in space.

Bolden, a former astronaut, recently retired from service as the twelfth Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

