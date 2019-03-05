Home Nation

Why not stop NRIs who abandoned their wives from contesting polls: Assaduddin Owaisi

Announcing the cancellation, WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi has said the Integrated Nodal Agency which looked into the matter has been issuing Look-Out Circulars to absconding husbands.

Published: 05th March 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: In a reference to the government cancelling passports of 45 non-resident Indians for abandoning their wives, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday said why not also stop them from contesting elections.

"Why only cancel passports? Why not stop them from contesting elections? Why not bar them from holding Constitutional posts?" he said in a tweet tagging a media report on the cancellation of passports of the NRIs.

"In a lighter vein, jiska apna ghar hi banjar ho wo dusro ka kya aabaad karenge? (those whose house itself is waste (land), how can they populate others"," Owaisi added.

Announcing the cancellation, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has said the Integrated Nodal Agency which looked into the matter has been issuing Look-Out Circulars to absconding husbands in cases of NRI marriages and 45 passports have been impounded by the External Affairs Ministry.

The agency is chaired by the secretary in the women and child development ministry, Rakesh Srivastava.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assaduddin Owaisi AIMIM president NRI Husbands

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp