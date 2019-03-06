Home Nation

Army opens 10 new branches to grant permanent commission to women officers

The Ministry of Defence has opened up ten new branches of the Army for grant of permanent commission (PC) to women officers.

Published: 06th March 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence has opened up ten new branches of the Army for grant of permanent commission (PC) to women officers. However, sources said that they will not be able to command a unit.

Women officers are presently eligible for permanent commissions in only two branches of the Army. However, permanent commissions will now be available to them in ten branches, the inductions being through the Short Service Commission (SSC).

Besides the existing streams of Judge Advocate General (JAG) and Army Education Corps, PC can now be granted to women officers in Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Army Air Defence, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Service Corps, Army Ordinance Corps and Intelligence units.

SSC women officers will have to provide an option for PC before completion of four years of Commissioned Service and their choice of specialisation.

Such commissions will be based on suitability, merit and other pre-requisites, which will be applied in various staff appointment. 

However, they will not rise to command the units like male officers even after the grant of PC.  

Male officers can rise to the ranks of Brigadier, Major General and Lieutenant Generals. The women officers, however, will be promoted up to the rank of colonel on ‘time scale’, upon completion of 23 years in service.

The IAF has already started inducting women officers in all branches, including as fighter pilots. In Indian Navy, all non-seagoing branches/cadre/specialization, have been opened for induction of women officers through SSC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Women Entry in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp