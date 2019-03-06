Home Nation

Centre issues guidelines to states on regulation of 'retirement homes'

The developer can build and manage the 'retirement homes' or engage a 'service provider' or 'retirement home operator' for management of these homes, the guidelines say.

Published: 06th March 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

old age homes

Representational image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With senior citizens projected to form nearly 34 per cent of the population of the country by the end of the century, the Centre has issued guidelines for regulation and redevelopment of "retirement homes" to protect their rights and address their special needs, the government said Wednesday.

According to a statement, a task force for constant dialogue with states and other stakeholders will be constituted by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to ensure implementation of these guidelines.  The developer can build and manage the 'retirement homes' or engage a 'service provider' or 'retirement home operator' for management of these homes, the guidelines say.

ALSO READ | TN Government told to ensure basic amenities in old age homes

They say that such service providers will be required to be registered with appropriate state authorities.

"The model guidelines provide for disclosure of technical skills of the service provider at the time of executing the 'Agreement to Sale' in the form of a 'Tri-Partite Agreement' to be executed among the developer, service provider/retirement home operators and the allottee," the statement says.

"Retirement Homes" should be aligned with the principles, guidelines, norms as prescribed in the 'National Building Code' (NBC), 'Model Building Bye-Laws' and 'Harmonized Guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier Free Built Environment for persons with disability and elderly persons'.

"From approximately 7.6 crore in 2001, the number of senior citizens in India has increased to 10.4 crore in 2011. This number is expected to grow to 17.3 crore by 2025 and about 24 crores by 2050. By the end of the century, senior citizens will constitute nearly 34 per cent of the total population of the country," said the statement.

Retirement Home apartments can only be sold after registration under the respective Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) of the states, the government also said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RERA Retirement Homes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp