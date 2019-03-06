Home Nation

FIR registered in circulation of fake news about CBSE question paper leak

The board has also appealed to students and parents to remain vigilant and calm and cooperate with it in dealing with such unsolicited situations.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Fake news

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed an FIR with the Delhi Police against "fake news" about paper leak, and availability of question papers prior to the examinations on various platforms including social media.

The Board has located a number of uploads available on YouTube which falsely claimed to have access to the original question papers of subjects in which examinations are yet to be conducted.

"The papers being shown on these sites have been scrutinised and found to be 100 per cent fake," it said.

The CBSE requested the police in writing to take suitable and strict action against miscreants under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, "so that the sanctity of examinations and several of the Board's security initiatives remain unaffected and exams are conducted in a fair and smooth manner".

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Jasmeet Singh said the FIR was lodged at the Madhu Vihar Police Station. The police were directed to take legal action against those who are "loading fake videos on the internet".

"In order to conduct examinations in a smooth manner, the Board has taken several security initiatives. A few cases of fake and false news in circulation with the intention to thwart the good efforts of the Board and to create panic and confusion among the students and public are being noticed. Such news is circulated by unscrupulous persons for personal and professional gains," the CBSE said, adding that instructions were released to all the students and parents to be aware of such news.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE CBSE paper leak fake news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp