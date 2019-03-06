FIR registered in circulation of fake news about CBSE question paper leak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed an FIR with the Delhi Police against "fake news" about paper leak, and availability of question papers prior to the examinations on various platforms including social media.

The Board has located a number of uploads available on YouTube which falsely claimed to have access to the original question papers of subjects in which examinations are yet to be conducted.

"The papers being shown on these sites have been scrutinised and found to be 100 per cent fake," it said.

The CBSE requested the police in writing to take suitable and strict action against miscreants under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, "so that the sanctity of examinations and several of the Board's security initiatives remain unaffected and exams are conducted in a fair and smooth manner".

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Jasmeet Singh said the FIR was lodged at the Madhu Vihar Police Station. The police were directed to take legal action against those who are "loading fake videos on the internet".

"In order to conduct examinations in a smooth manner, the Board has taken several security initiatives. A few cases of fake and false news in circulation with the intention to thwart the good efforts of the Board and to create panic and confusion among the students and public are being noticed. Such news is circulated by unscrupulous persons for personal and professional gains," the CBSE said, adding that instructions were released to all the students and parents to be aware of such news.