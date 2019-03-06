Improved formulation for manufacturing green crackers finalised, SC informed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Months after banning crackers in the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file a response to objections raised against the use of chemical components like barium nitrate and potassium nitrate in the formulation of ‘green crackers’.

The observation from the apex court came after Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) told the bench that it has finalised improved formulations for making green firecrackers and product approvals will be given to manufacturers by March 21.

According to PESO, the trial of some samples was also conducted and the development would reduce the emission of pollutants PM 2.5 at least by 25-30 per cent.

“It is envisaged that product approval for improved formulation by PESO shall be given by March 21, 2019,” the noted submitted by PESO stated. It also said that it has been envisaged that bulk production of fireworks having improved formulations shall be initiated by March 30

“It is envisaged that bulk production of fireworks (new formulations) shall be initiated by May 10, 2019,” it said.

PESO’s submission was opposed by advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing three children, who filed a writ petition against crackers and submitted that these two components are among the several toxic ingredients which the court had raised questions on and their usage in the green crackers would be a violation of the SC orders.

The apex court had last year said that people can burst firecrackers from 8-10 pm on Diwali and other festivals.

Action plan

PESO said the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute worked together to create green crackers