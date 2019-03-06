Home Nation

India learnt to avenge death of our men under PM Modi: Amit Shah on air strikes

Speaking at a rally in Godda, Shah claimed that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had taught people the meaning of security and foreign diplomacy.

Published: 06th March 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Tuesday set his party’s poll narrative in Jharkhand saying under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India learnt to avenge the loss of its men, just like the United States of America (USA) and Israel.

Speaking at a rally in Godda, Shah claimed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre had taught people the meaning of security and foreign diplomacy.

“Before Modi came to power, Pakistan used to return beheaded bodies of our jawans. Now, Pakistan was compelled to hand over Wing Commander Abhinandan safely to us after being isolated in the world. Only Modi can give befitting reply to Pakistan and root out terrorism from the country,” proclaimed the BJP chief.

He also spoke of the Indian Air Force strike carried out in Pakistan. India sent a strong message to the world that we should not be taken lightly. The IAF went inside Pakistan and demolished 3 terror camps and returned safely, he said.

Then turning his attention to the Opposition, Shah claimed that the NDA government had provided six times more funding to the state.

“During the 10-year regime of UPA, Rs 55,293 crore were given to Jharkhand whereas, Rs 3, 12, 80 crore were given to the state during the last 5 years of the Modi government at the Centre,” Shah said claiming that the change was visible. 

Poll planks

  •  Shah invoked the IAF strike carried out by India in Pakistan.

  •  He claimed the NDA government had given more funding to the state.

