India, Pakistan exchange heavy firing on LoC

By IANS

JAMMU: Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district till early hours on Wednesday, Defence Ministry said.

The Pakistan Army used mortar shelling and small arms as they resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Sunderbani sector from around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The firing continued till 4.30. a.m. Indian positions retaliated strongly," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

Heavy firing exchanges also took place between the two armies in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on Tuesday. A soldier was injured in Kalal area of Rajouri in the firing.

All educational institutions continued to remain closed within 5 km distance from the LoC in both these districts.