Home Nation

India reaching out to all UNSC members seeking support to ban Masood Azhar by UN

The US, Britain and France have moved a proposal at the United Nations Security Council last week to designate the chief of the JeM, which has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

Published: 06th March 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is reaching out to China and other 14 member countries of the UN Security Council to designate as a global terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a fresh move has been made to ban him by the world body, official sources said.

The US, Britain and France have moved a proposal at the United Nations Security Council last week to designate the chief of the JeM, which has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

The sources said any UNSC member country can seek clarification on the proposal till March 13 following which the process to listing will commence.

"We are reaching out to all the 15 UNSC member countries both in New Delhi as well as in their respective capitals. We will leave no stone unturned to get the support of all member countries," said a source.

Azhar's listing by the UNSC will subject him to a global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

It is the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

In 2009, India unsuccessfully moved a proposal to designate Azhar.

In 2016 again, India moved the proposal with the P3 - the US, the United Kingdom and France in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar.

ALSO READ: Jaish propaganda machine continues to purr in Pakistan, nerve centre Rawalpindi

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again.

However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.

Sources said the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UNSC will send a huge political signal to Pakistan that it must dismantle the terror infrastructure in its territory.

Meanwhile, sources said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale postponed a scheduled visit to Iran and China following the escalation in Indo-Pak ties.

Gokhale was to travel to Tehran on March 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Masood Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammed UN Security Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp