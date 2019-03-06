Home Nation

Jewar airport: Papers to be put up before panel, says YEIDA

After the PMIC approves bid document and the concessionaire agreement, the documents will be forwarded to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for approval.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday said the bid document and concessionaire agreement for the sanctioned Jewar airport will be put before the Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) on Thursday.

Set up by the Centre to expedite the implementation of the Greenfield Noida International Airport, once the PMIC approves the bid document and agreement, they will be sent to the civil aviation ministry for final approval before inviting companies willing to put the project in place.

Last week, the NITI Aayog held a meeting and sent its recommendations and suggestions to the PMIC. While the UP government will be laying the foundation stone of this project anytime soon, the facility is likely to become operational in 2022-23.

After the PMIC approves bid document and the concessionaire agreement, the documents will be forwarded to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for approval.

“Once we have the CM’s approval, they will be sent to aviation ministry for final approval before we issue tenders to hire a developer for the airport project,” said Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, YEIDA.

“The final document will be released from the civil aviation and will be floated for global bidding.”

Both the documents were prepared keeping in mind the regulatory mechanisms according to prevailing laws, which when cleared, will ensure the successful bidder signs the airport project deal with Uttar Pradesh.

Tenders, when initiated, will be opened for global biding including for countries of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) — an intergovernmental economic organization with 36 member countries — along with Indian contenders.

Some of the countries which are a part of OECD include the US, the UK, France, and Germany.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp