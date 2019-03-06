Jewar airport: Papers to be put up before panel, says YEIDA

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday said the bid document and concessionaire agreement for the sanctioned Jewar airport will be put before the Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) on Thursday.

Set up by the Centre to expedite the implementation of the Greenfield Noida International Airport, once the PMIC approves the bid document and agreement, they will be sent to the civil aviation ministry for final approval before inviting companies willing to put the project in place.

Last week, the NITI Aayog held a meeting and sent its recommendations and suggestions to the PMIC. While the UP government will be laying the foundation stone of this project anytime soon, the facility is likely to become operational in 2022-23.

After the PMIC approves bid document and the concessionaire agreement, the documents will be forwarded to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for approval.

“Once we have the CM’s approval, they will be sent to aviation ministry for final approval before we issue tenders to hire a developer for the airport project,” said Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, YEIDA.

“The final document will be released from the civil aviation and will be floated for global bidding.”

Both the documents were prepared keeping in mind the regulatory mechanisms according to prevailing laws, which when cleared, will ensure the successful bidder signs the airport project deal with Uttar Pradesh.

Tenders, when initiated, will be opened for global biding including for countries of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) — an intergovernmental economic organization with 36 member countries — along with Indian contenders.

Some of the countries which are a part of OECD include the US, the UK, France, and Germany.