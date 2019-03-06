Leaders quitting former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s outfit due to ‘indifference of leadership’

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: There seems to be no respite for former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s political fortunes.

After the party was unable to make a significant impact in the state’s Vidhan Sabha polls last year, discontent seems to have driven away several leaders from the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-J (JCC-J) with several others reportedly unhappy ready to jump ship.

When bureaucrat-turned-politician Jogi, 72, floated the JCC-J in June 2016, several leaders from the Congress joined it.

That the party’s internal democracy is weak, seems to be a uniform complaint.

Many alleged that the regional outfit has virtually turned into the ‘Jogi family party’ and that other leaders have little say in the forum.

“Ajit Jogi doesn’t appear keen so far to undertake a damage control exercise. Most of the leaders are leaving the party after Amit (Ajit Jogi’s son) took charge as the president. It’s indeed a setback as leaders are departing just ahead of the general elections,” said Ashok Tomar, a political commentator.

The party leadership, however, is still defiant.

“Those going away from the party to join the Congress are the ones who do not wish to fight for the cause of 2.5 crore people of the state but are keen to clinch benefits,” said Amit.

Health and rural development minister TS Singhdeo however. cautioned that the Congress shouldn’t rush to take back these fleeing leaders.