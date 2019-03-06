Pakistani national held in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch area

By PTI

BHUJ: A 30-year-old Pakistani national was nabbed Wednesday by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Rann of Kutch area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat, an official said.

He was identified as Manhaar Sota, a resident of Umerkot district of the Sindh province in Pakistan, a BSF official said.

Sota was nabbed at 2.40 am by a BSF patrol party when he was trying to enter India after crossing the Indo-Pak land border near the pillar number 1050, the official said.

"We have not found anything from his possession. He will be handed over to the local police after questioning," said the BSF official.

He surrendered immediately when the troops challenged him, the official said.

The BSF guards the Rann of Kutch area that forms part of the India-Pakistan international border.

The border stretch along the Rann of Kutch near the Arabian Sea is un-fenced due to desert and marshy land, the official said.

The incident follows the February 26 shooting down of a Pakistani drone in the Kutch district.

The same morning, the Indian Air Force conducted an air strike on a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan, in retaliation to the killing of 40 CRPF personnel by the terror outfit in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.