Home Nation

Pakistani national held in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch area

He was identified as Manhaar Sota, a resident of Umerkot district of the Sindh province in Pakistan, a BSF official said.

Published: 06th March 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

BHUJ: A 30-year-old Pakistani national was nabbed Wednesday by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Rann of Kutch area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat, an official said.

He was identified as Manhaar Sota, a resident of Umerkot district of the Sindh province in Pakistan, a BSF official said.

Sota was nabbed at 2.40 am by a BSF patrol party when he was trying to enter India after crossing the Indo-Pak land border near the pillar number 1050, the official said.

"We have not found anything from his possession. He will be handed over to the local police after questioning," said the BSF official.

He surrendered immediately when the troops challenged him, the official said.

The BSF guards the Rann of Kutch area that forms part of the India-Pakistan international border.

The border stretch along the Rann of Kutch near the Arabian Sea is un-fenced due to desert and marshy land, the official said.

The incident follows the February 26 shooting down of a Pakistani drone in the Kutch district.

The same morning, the Indian Air Force conducted an air strike on a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan, in retaliation to the killing of 40 CRPF personnel by the terror outfit in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani national Manhaar Sota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp