Home Nation

Parliamentary panel confronts Facebook over inability to check its misuse during polls

The social media giant gave a commitment to the Committee that the identify, location and who paid for advertisements will be available on a special web page for users.

Published: 06th March 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The parliamentary committee on IT concerns over Facebook’s inability to prevent misuse of its platform during elections in India at a meeting with its officials on Wednesday and asked the social media firm to come up with a detailed report over the issues raised in 10 days.

“We have asked the officials to ensure their platforms aren’t used to create division in society, incite violence, pose threat to India’s security or let foreign powers meddle in the upcoming election,” said Anurag Thakur, BJP MP and chairman of the parliamentary panel.

Upon grilling by some members of the panel, Joel Kaplan, V-P (Global Public Policy), Facebook, apologised for the remarks made by the company’s employees, especially regarding terrorism and the recent Pulwama attack.

According to sources present at the meeting, Facebook admitted it doesn’t always get it right regarding content moderation on its platform.

When the firm was asked whether the platform was dividing communities, officials failed to clearly answer which regulatory framework applicable to their content, advertising and marketing operations in India.

“They accepted that there is a need for corrective measures. They are ready for them. They have said they will be in touch with the Election Commission and work on the information provided by the concerned ministries,” Thakur told the media.

However, sources said the panel members felt the company still seems unwilling to be properly scrutinised and be transparent.

They also said that Facebook has given a commitment that identity, location and who paid for advertisements during polls will be available on a special web page.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
facebook 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp