Parliamentary panel confronts Facebook over inability to check its misuse during polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The parliamentary committee on IT concerns over Facebook’s inability to prevent misuse of its platform during elections in India at a meeting with its officials on Wednesday and asked the social media firm to come up with a detailed report over the issues raised in 10 days.

“We have asked the officials to ensure their platforms aren’t used to create division in society, incite violence, pose threat to India’s security or let foreign powers meddle in the upcoming election,” said Anurag Thakur, BJP MP and chairman of the parliamentary panel.

Upon grilling by some members of the panel, Joel Kaplan, V-P (Global Public Policy), Facebook, apologised for the remarks made by the company’s employees, especially regarding terrorism and the recent Pulwama attack.

According to sources present at the meeting, Facebook admitted it doesn’t always get it right regarding content moderation on its platform.

When the firm was asked whether the platform was dividing communities, officials failed to clearly answer which regulatory framework applicable to their content, advertising and marketing operations in India.

“They accepted that there is a need for corrective measures. They are ready for them. They have said they will be in touch with the Election Commission and work on the information provided by the concerned ministries,” Thakur told the media.

However, sources said the panel members felt the company still seems unwilling to be properly scrutinised and be transparent.

They also said that Facebook has given a commitment that identity, location and who paid for advertisements during polls will be available on a special web page.