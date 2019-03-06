PM Modi congratulates people of UP on successful completion of Kumbh

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh, especially Prayagraj on the successful completion of the Kumbh Mela 2019.

"Congratulations to the people of UP, especially Prayagraj, and the entire state government under CM Yogi Adityanathji for the exceptional organisation of Prayagraj Kumbh," Modi tweeted.

He further wrote: "This Kumbh showcased the best of our culture, spirituality and will be remembered for years to come". The Prime Minister also said that the Prayagraj Kumbh set notable records.

"Emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation was visible. A record was set for most number of people sweeping the floors. Records were also set in the fields of transportation and art. Use of technology for administering the Kumbh was commendable," he said.

The 49-day-long biggest religious congregation on earth formally concluded on Tuesday. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the closing ceremony and honoured saints and seers of various akharas.

The Kumbh Mela, which began on January 15 at the Sangam with the Shahi Snan of Makar Sankranti, completed on March 4 with the last auspicious bathing of Mahashivratri but the formal conclusion function took place on Tuesday.

Many first times were also associated with this Kumbh, like visits of VIPs including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ambassadors of 70 countries, citizen from 193 countries and darshan of Saraswati koop and Akshay wat.

On February 24, showing an unprecedented and unique gesture, the Prime Minister washed feet of sanitation workers at Prayagraj as a mark of appreciation for their unparallel service to humanity.

The video went viral on social media too. Modi also took a 'snaan' - holy dip - at the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj.

About 3,000 NRIs and overseas people of Indian origin, who had come for Pravasi Diwas celebration at Varanasi, also attended the Kumbh Mela and took holy dip.

Adityanath said as against 12 crore people who had taken holy dip in 2013, this time, more than 24 crore devotees have taken bath.