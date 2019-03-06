Home Nation

PM Modi congratulates people of UP on successful completion of Kumbh

The 49-day-long biggest religious congregation on earth formally concluded on Tuesday.

Published: 06th March 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of 'Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Pension Yojana' PM-SYM Scheme 2019 for unorganised workers in Ahmedabad Tuesday March 05 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh, especially Prayagraj on the successful completion of the Kumbh Mela 2019.

"Congratulations to the people of UP, especially Prayagraj, and the entire state government under CM Yogi Adityanathji for the exceptional organisation of Prayagraj Kumbh,"  Modi tweeted.

He further wrote: "This Kumbh showcased the best of our culture, spirituality and will be remembered for years to come". The Prime Minister also said that the Prayagraj Kumbh set notable records.

"Emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation was visible. A record was set for most number of people sweeping the floors. Records were also set in the fields of transportation and art. Use of technology for administering the Kumbh was commendable," he said.

The 49-day-long biggest religious congregation on earth formally concluded on Tuesday. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the closing ceremony and honoured saints and seers of various akharas.

The Kumbh Mela, which began on January 15 at the Sangam with the Shahi Snan of Makar Sankranti, completed on March 4 with the last auspicious bathing of Mahashivratri but the formal conclusion function took place on Tuesday.

Many first times were also associated with this Kumbh, like visits of VIPs including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ambassadors of 70 countries, citizen from 193 countries and darshan of Saraswati koop and Akshay wat.

On February 24, showing an unprecedented and unique gesture, the Prime Minister washed feet of sanitation workers at Prayagraj as a mark of appreciation for their unparallel service to humanity.

The video went viral on social media too. Modi also took a 'snaan' - holy dip - at the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj.

About 3,000 NRIs and overseas people of Indian origin, who had come for Pravasi Diwas celebration at Varanasi, also attended the Kumbh Mela and took holy dip.

Adityanath said as against 12 crore people who had taken holy dip in 2013, this time, more than 24 crore devotees have taken bath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Kumbh Mela 2019 Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp