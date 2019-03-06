Home Nation

Rafale deal: SC not to hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh's plea as he made "derogatory" statements on judiciary

The bench told senior advocate Sanjay Hegde who was appearing for Singh that it will pass some orders against the AAP MP after hearing him on the statements made by the politician.

Published: 06th March 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it will not hear the review petition of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh against its verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying that he has made some "very, very derogatory statements" about the institution of judiciary.

"We have with us some statements made by your client (Sanjay Singh) about this institution. It is very very derogatory. We are not going to hear you," said a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The bench told senior advocate Sanjay Hegde who was appearing for Singh that it will pass some orders against the AAP MP after hearing him on the statements made by the politician.

"We will decide. After hearing you in the context of certain statements made by him in connection with this matter (Rafale) and the CBI cases," the bench said.

At the outset, when the bench assembled to hear the Rafale matter, the CJI inquired who was appearing for Singh in the review petition filed by him.

When Hegde stood up, the bench apprised him about Singh's conduct and the statements made by him.

Hegde expressed ignorance about the statements made by Singh.

The apex court asked Hegde to speak to his client and get back to the court.

Singh was one of the petitioners whose petition was dismissed on December 14, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale Deal Sanjay Singh Aam Aadmi Party AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp