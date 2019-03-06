Home Nation

Was Jaish madrasa in Balakot hit by India? Not if these satellite images are to be believed

The March 4 images released by Planet Labs Inc, a San Francisco-based private satellite operator, show at least six madrasa buildings standing, six days after the airstrike.

Published: 06th March 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

A Pakistani soldier stands guard in the area where Indian jets conducted air strike in Jaba near Balakot, in Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

High-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters appear to show the madrasa run by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Balakot still standing despite the Indian government's claims that IAF fighter jets had hit the terrorist group's training camp and inflicted a large number of casualties.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah says 250 killed in Balakot air strike, but why PM or government not giving details: Congress

The March 4 images released by Planet Labs Inc, a San Francisco-based private satellite operator, show at least six madrasa buildings standing undamaged, six days after the air strike.

The image is said to be virtually unchanged from an April 2018 satellite photo of the seminary. There are no visible holes in the roofs of the buildings and no signs of uprooted trees or demolished walls.

ALSO READ: We hit the target, government will clarify on casualties, says IAF chief on Balakot air strikes

The report quoted Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Project at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, who has 15 years' experience in analysing satellite images of weapons sites and systems, as saying, "The high-resolution images don't show any evidence of bomb damage." 

On the day the IAF struck Balakot, Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said that "a very large number of JeM terrorists were eliminated" in the attack.

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said 250 militants were killed

  • S Alam
    JeM does not exist in Pak. Madrasahs unrelated to JeM do exist. JeM is the creation of Indian war mongerers and they use it whenever it suits them. Indians and their forces are now hugely embarassed and discredited worldwide.
    17 hours ago reply

  • Raman
    This site should not give credence to half baked reports. The " experts have not considered the type of device that was used in this operation.
    1 day ago reply

  • Raman
    The expert writers of the report have not considered the type of device used in this operation. It is a pity that such half baked reports are given credence by this site.
    1 day ago reply

  • Pradyumna
    Why aren't those pictures posted here along with the article? The readers should be given the data along with pictures to prove what is written in the article is true.
    1 day ago reply

  • Prakesh Attavar
    Your earlier headline mentions JeM does not exist in Pakistan..........how come madrassas of JeM exists then.......need to do lot of homework friends.....only confusing people......
    1 day ago reply

  • Dugaprasad mk
    You are believing a version from a Tom
    1 day ago reply
