Who is accountable if tribals get evicted from their lands, ask activists

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several rights groups and associations took to the streets of the national capital on Tuesday to call a nationwide bandh to protest the eviction threat to tribals and forest-dwellers despite the Forest Rights Act (FRA), the 13-point reservation system and the government’s 10 per cent reservation system for the economically weaker section for the general category, among other key issues.

The protesting groups included the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), the All India Students Association (AISA), the National Students’ Union of India, the Students’ Federation of India, the Chandrashekar Azad-led Bhim Army, the All India Ambedkar Mahasabha, and the Adivasi Adhikar Andolan, among others.

“What we have worked towards to achieve so far will now be usurped due to the government’s policies,” said Sandhya devi, who is pursuing a PhD in Dalit women writers at Delhi University.

“We immediately demand that the government issues ordinances — one to protect tribals under the FRA, and the second cancelling the 13-point roster. We also feel that judiciary is not representative of India’s weaker sections. Therefore, the judiciary will not be able to do justice to the weaker section,” said Ashok Bharti, AIAM chairperson.

In the case of forest-dwellers, they were being victimised for the fault of the officials who failed to do their jobs properly in following due procedures in granting them land rights, he said.

“With election around the corner, there is a lot of focus on game plans. But who will be accountable for the lakhs of tribal families who may face eviction? There is no other way but to fight for our rights,” said Om Prakash from Adivasi Adhikar Andolan.

Members of various organisations blocked roads in Bihar and Samajwadi Party workers stopped Ganga-Gomati Express during the protest in Allahabad. Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made ‘false promises’ to tribals and their rights were under attack.

“Our tribal and Dalit brothers and sisters are in a crisis. The prime minister’s false vows and false promises have forced them to take to the streets. There has been a constant attack on their right to forest and life.”

SC to consider hearing fresh plea

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would consider listing of a fresh plea seeking direction to the authorities not to evict any forest dweller and to set up a SIT into an illegal acquisition of tribal lands.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna took cognisance of the plea seeking direction to the Centre not to allot possession of any forest land to anyone other than the Adivasis residing in those areas.