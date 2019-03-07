Home Nation

44 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan

Out of the total, 15 migrants of Udaipur, 11 of Pali, six of Jalore and 12 living in Barmer were awarded Indian citizenship.

Published: 07th March 2019 03:29 PM

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purpose only (File | AFP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has granted Indian citizenship to 44 Pakistani migrants living in the state since January this year under a special campaign, a senior official said on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said in a statement that Indian citizenship was awarded to 44 Pakistani migrants.

He said the migrants had been living in the country from a long time.

The cases had been pending for long due to a deficiency in documents, he added.

