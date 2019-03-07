Home Nation

Any attempt to use Official Secrets Act against media 'reprehensible': Editors Guild on Rafale coverage

The Guild, in a statement, also denounced "threats" against the media in the matter and urged the government to refrain from initiating any action that might undermine the media's freedom.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation

Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India on Thursday "unequivocally" condemned Attorney General's remarks before the Supreme Court pertaining to the documents based on which the media had reported on the Rafale deal, saying any attempt to use the Official Secrets Act against the media is as "reprehensible" as asking journalists to disclose their sources.

The Guild, in a statement, also denounced "threats" against the media in the matter and urged the government to refrain from initiating any action that might undermine the media's freedom and independence.

"The Editors Guild of India unequivocally condemns the Attorney General's comments before the Supreme Court pertaining to documents based on which the media, including The Hindu, had reported on the Rafale deal," the statement said.

Attorney General K K Venugopal on Wednesday sought dismissal of a petition for a review of the apex court's earlier judgment on allegations over the Rafale deal on the ground that the fresh petition had relied on documents that were "stolen" from the defence ministry and that investigations were going on to find out if it was a crime and violative of the Official Secrets Act, it said.

"Although the Attorney General later clarified that the investigation and contemplated action would not be initiated against journalists or lawyers who used these documents, the Guild is perturbed over such threats," the statement said.

These will intimidate the media in general and curb its freedom to report and comment on the Rafale deal in particular, the Guild said.

"Any attempt to use the Official Secrets Act against the media is as reprehensible as asking the journalists to disclose their sources," it said.

"The Guild denounces these threats and urges the government to refrain from initiating any action that might undermine the media's freedom and independence," the statement said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Modi over the Rafale deal, alleging corruption and favourtism.

The government has denied the charges.

