Cabinet clears third railway line for busy section between Bengal and Odisha

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of a third railway line between Narayangarh in West Bengal and Bhadrak in Odisha.

Addressing the media, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the new 155-km railway line will ease congestion on the route.

"The third line will help generate additional optimum capacity to cope with the existing as well as additional traffic," he said.

According to government estimates, the project would cost Rs 1,866.31 crore and would be completed by 2023-24.

It is expected to generate direct employment for around 37.2 lakh man days.